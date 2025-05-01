Jose Riveiro admits Orlando Pirates head into Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs battling to defend set-pieces - 'We are trying to get better and minimise our deficiencies in those situations'
The Buccaneers have lost their last two games due to failure to address a key shortcoming that has been costing them goals against.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Pirates lost to Sekhukhune on Wednesday
- It was their second successive defeat
- Riveiro comments on a major problem they are having
🟢📱