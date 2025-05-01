Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Jose Riveiro admits Orlando Pirates head into Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs battling to defend set-pieces - 'We are trying to get better and minimise our deficiencies in those situations'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsJ. RiveiroN. SibisiL. Suarez

The Buccaneers have lost their last two games due to failure to address a key shortcoming that has been costing them goals against.

  • Pirates lost to Sekhukhune on Wednesday
  • It was their second successive defeat
  • Riveiro comments on a major problem they are having
