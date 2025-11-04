Getty
Jose Mourinho 'sleeping at Benfica campus' and regularly joining youth team players for lunch in 'sunrise to sunset' routine
Full circle: Mourinho back where it all began
Mourinho returned to familiar surroundings when heading back to Lisbon in September. His glittering managerial career started at Estadio da Luz, with his first stint as Benfica boss in 2000 lasting just 11 games.
Having gone on to collect major silverware with the likes of Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, the charismatic 62-year-old has retraced professional steps to where it all began for him.
Mourinho is determined to enhance his highly-decorated CV after taking on another challenge in his native Portugal, with Benfica expected to compete for top honours at home and abroad. Their head coach is leaving no stone unturned in that quest.
Sleeping on the job: Why Mourinho beds down at Benfica
Benfica have revealed that Mourinho spends a lot of time at the club’s Seixal stadium training base, which allows him to mingle with youth team players at their cafeteria. The Portuguese giants have stated on their official website: “The coach has established a routine from sunrise to sunset in Seixal, frequently attending games and training sessions of the club's youth teams.
“On certain occasions, Jose Mourinho joins those who make Benfica Campus their residence, sharing a dinner table with players and coaches in the youth academy's cafeteria, who find inspiration in the illustrious presence of the award-winning coach.”
It has also been revealed that Mourinho beds down for the night when his working day extends late into the evening. Benfica added: “The late working hours have also led the coach to his room at Benfica Campus, where he has slept several nights before the start of a new day entirely dedicated to the entire Benfica football structure.”
Future Portugal boss: How long will Mourinho spend at Benfica?
Mourinho has stated on a regular basis that he is fully committed to his latest post, telling reporters ahead of a Champions League clash with Newcastle, having previously been linked with the Magpies: “I've turned down a few clubs, respectfully, but Newcastle never contacted me. To be honest, they don't need a manager. That means everything is fine for the club and for Eddie [Howe], and that's what I wish for them. Right now, there wouldn't be another club that motivates me and makes me happier than Benfica. I wouldn't trade Benfica for any other club in the world right now.”
While Mourinho claims to be focused on only one club, former Benfica presidential candidate Manuel Manteigas is not convinced that the nomadic Portuguese is in Lisbon for the long haul. He has said: “He’s not a coach with a future here.
“Everyone in football knows Mourinho wants to be the national team coach. Mourinho is a winning coach. If there's anyone capable of making Benfica champions this year, it's Jose Mourinho. He's such an experienced and successful coach that he'll be able to overcome obstacles faster than any other coach we'd want to bring into a project that isn't his.”
Manteigas added: “Mourinho isn't going to stay at Benfica for two, three, or four years. Who doesn't know that Mourinho wants to be the national team coach? Who doesn't know in the industry? The other candidates may not know, but those who work in the industry, who doesn't know that Mourinho spoke with Pedro Proenca to discuss a possible appointment to the national team?”
Benfica fixtures: Next up for Mourinho
Benfica currently sit third in the Liga table, four points adrift of leaders Porto and one behind cross-city rivals Sporting through 10 fixtures in the 2025-26 campaign. They will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when playing host to German giants Bayer Leverkusen, before reaching the next international break after welcoming Casa Pia to Estadio da Luz on Sunday.
