Jose Mourinho confronted by furious Benfica fans after storming training ground to demand answers for poor form
Mourinho in the firing line
The incident, which occurred just hours before Benfica's league match against Estrela Amadora, underlined the growing frustration among the fanbase. The team currently sits 10 points adrift of league leaders - and arch-rivals - Porto, allied to recent exits from the Portuguese League Cup and Champions League have only added to the sense of crisis. Police were dispatched to the scene but allowed the fans to enter after receiving assurances the protest would remain peaceful.
Controlled confrontation unfolds
The 200-strong group of ultras arrived at the club’s training base demanding an audience with key club figures. Initially, only four representatives were permitted access, but they insisted the entire group be let in. Authorities, keen to avoid a more volatile situation, eventually granted access, and the fans gathered on one of the training pitches where Mourinho, Otamendi, and Sabrosa met them. The precise details of the hour-long conversation have not been disclosed publicly, but the atmosphere was described as tense. The supporters voiced their "mounting dissatisfaction" with the club's trajectory and eventually left the training ground an hour after their arrival, but the message was clear: results must improve, and quickly, to appease the furious fanbase.
This public display of anger follows a previous incident where, after a League Cup semi-final defeat to Braga earlier this month, Mourinho had ordered his players to sleep at the training ground to "think a lot" about their performance, an unusual punishment that garnered significant media attention at the time.
Benfica chief offers support
President Rui Costa has already been asked for his views on the manager’s performances this season. And when pressed if the club could sack Mourinho, he said: "No. He’s an excellent coach and has already proven that. It’s not an easy season. Changing the coach? That’s out of the question." And on new signings, Costa added: "I can’t promise anything, but we’ll see until the end of the transfer window. As you know, we’ve already talked about the sporting side. It’s not a positive year. We will fight until the last second for our objectives. There’s still the championship to fight for."
Can Benfica handle Real deal
Mourinho, who signed a contract with his boyhood club until 2027 last September, will lead his team into their next crucial fixtures, including a Champions League clash against his former side Real Madrid. The pressure will ramp up considerably if form fails to improve. Speaking ahead of the crunch clash with Los Blancos, who need a win to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top eight and avoid a play-off, Mourinho said: "Although it is practically impossible, practically not impossible, the culture we have in this group is that, regardless of the objectives, when Benfica plays, you have to give your best, play with the responsibility of being Benfica and give your best, so it doesn’t change much if it is practically possible or not. We know it’s Real Madrid, obviously. We know that, at the moment, we are a Benfica with limitations, but we will give everything."
