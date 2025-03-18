'You owe me one!' - Jose Mourinho ambushed TV interview to praise referee's performance after ex-official Jon Moss hit out at legendary manager for persistent criticism
Former referee Jon Moss shared a hilarious Jose Mourinho anecdote about when the legendary manager ambushed a TV interview to praise his performance.
- Moss officiated for 11 years in the Premier League
- Had a "love-hate" relationship with Mourinho
- Hilarious anecdote recalled