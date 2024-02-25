Jorginho Declan Rice Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'It's a secret!' - Jorginho hints that Arsenal's Dubai warm-weather training played major role in recent Gunners resurgence

ArsenalJorginhoPremier League

Jorginho credited Arsenal's warm-weather training in Dubai for the club's recent resurgence.

  • Jorginho revealed secret behind Arsenal's resurgence
  • Arsenal have won won six consecutive league games
  • Jorginho starred in Arsenal's win over Newcastle

