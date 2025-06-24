Jordan Henderson to team up with Mason Greenwood? Marseille plot move for ex-Liverpool midfielder but face battle with Premier League side for free transfer
England midfielder Jordan Henderson has attracted the interest of Ligue 1 giants Marseille but they face competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.
- Marseille is interested in signing Henderson
- Forest also open to signing veteran
- Englishman could leave Ajax in free transfer