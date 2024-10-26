Andile Mpisane, Royal AM, December 2023Royal AM
Michael Madyira

John Maduka warned against fielding Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane - 'I won’t play him, he lacks character & is just doing it for fun'

Premier Soccer LeagueRoyal AMRoyal AM vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United

The 23-year-old has featured in five league games for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit so far this season, starting four of those.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mpisane is in his fourth season playing PSL football
  • This term he has played five games
  • But Chiefs legend is not convinced by his abilities
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below