GOAL's picks: Edson Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, Marcel Ruiz, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roberto Alvarado, Obed Vargas, Diego Lainez

In the mix: Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Sánchez, César Huerta, Luis Chávez, Brian Gutiérrez, Alexis Gutiérrez

As mentioned several times, this is the position that will give Aguirre the biggest headache when it comes time to name the final squad. It’s where the most names and the most talent are concentrated - but unfortunately, not everyone can go.

Captain Edson Álvarez remains the leader of Mexico’s midfield. That is true despite a difficult spell in Europe with Fenerbahçe -who will not make his move permanent - and an ankle injury that will sideline him for several weeks. However, his lack of minutes and El Tri’s struggles in midfield when he plays could - though still unlikely - raise questions about his status as a guaranteed starter. His best role may be at center back, where Mexico avoid the loss of pace seen when he plays in midfield.

Beyond that, the rest of the midfield picture is full of uncertainty. Gilberto Mora and Marcel Ruiz have recently been the starters, bringing creativity and freshness to the middle of the park, while players like Obed Vargas and Luis Romo would add muscle and physicality when it comes to ball recovery.

It remains unclear what shape Aguirre will choose for the opening match, although he typically sets his teams up in a 4-3-3. Real Betis midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo will be eligible to represent Mexico for the matches against Portugal and Belgium, giving him a strong chance - if he makes the final 26-man squad - to claim a starting role, as he is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Liga MX.

Diego Lainez and César Huerta face the biggest uphill battle to make the squad. Lainez has shown a high level in Liga MX, while Huerta is currently injured and is not fully to Aguirre’s liking. Once recovered, whether Huerta can rediscover his form with Anderlecht will determine if Aguirre decides to factor him in.

One regular starter who is likely to miss out is Luis Chávez of Dynamo Moscow, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury and is unlikely to be ready in time for the World Cup - although nothing has been definitively decided yet.