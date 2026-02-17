'It's not something to celebrate' - Joan Garcia rejects Man of the Match label as Barcelona goalkeeper rages at last-gasp defeat to Girona

After shaking off the disappointment of Lamine Yamal's first-half penalty miss, Barcelona manged to take the lead on the hour mark when young defender Pau Cubarsi found the net. However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Thomas Lemar struck to pull Girona level as the hosts stepped up their intensity. Garcia pulled off many saves to prevent his side from falling behind, but Fran Beltran managed to find a way through with less than five minutes left, giving the minnows a shock lead. Despite a late red card for the home side, they were able to hold out for the win.

While Garcia’s individual brilliance was the sole reason Barcelona remained in the contest until the dying moments, the 24-year-old was scathing in his assessment of the team's defensive shape. He flatly rejected the praise accompanying his performance, making it clear that a high save count is a symptom of a much larger structural malaise under Flick rather than a badge of honour.

“We are conceding way too many chances; we concede too easily,” he lamented, clearly frustrated by the lack of protection from his backline. “My many saves are not a good thing. It’s not something to celebrate if I have to make that many saves.”

He continued: “I think we need to improve. We need to analyse. We have a week without a midweek match. That will give us time to analyse things properly and work on them. With a cool head, we’ll try to improve. It looks a bit better from the back. We press well from a set position. When we lose the ball, we need to cut off plays and commit fouls in the opponent’s half. They commit fouls against us.”