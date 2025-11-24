Lingard struck just before half-time, twisting his body brilliantly in a tight pocket of space before firing a precise right-footed finish into the net to level the match at 1-1. The former England international then pulled out a new dance celebration as the goal marked his 10th of the K League season — the first time in his career he has ever hit double figures in a regular league campaign. Despite his milestone and lively performance, Seoul collapsed late on and fell to a 3-1 home defeat.
VIDEO: Jesse Lingard loves to dance! Ex-Man Utd star cracks out fresh celebration after scoring pinpoint goal for FC Seoul
Lingard scores 10th K-League goal of the season
Debuts new dance celebration after equalizer
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Lingard: From Old Trafford to the K-League
Lingard’s journey from Old Trafford to Seoul is one of the most unexpected career arcs of the modern era. Once a Manchester United academy graduate who scored in FA Cup finals and danced on the World Cup stage with England, Lingard found himself adrift after leaving United in 2022. A difficult year at Nottingham Forest was followed by nearly eight months without a club, with failed training spells, collapsed talks, and no concrete contract offers that matched his expectations or ambitions.
By early 2024, Lingard reached a breaking point and decided to sign for the South Korean giants.
His start, however, was rocky. Lingard lacked fitness, struggled for minutes, and even received stinging public criticism from manager Kim Gi-dong, who questioned his work rate and commitment. Soon after, a meniscus injury required surgery, threatening to derail his entire K League adventure. But the setback became a turning point. Lingard returned sharper, hungrier, and fully bought into Seoul’s demanding style of play.
However, soon he had become so influential, on and off the pitch, that he was named temporary captain, a rare honour for a foreign player. Shirt sales exploded, attendances surged, and the “Lingard Zone” was created in the stadium to satisfy fan demand. More importantly, his performances steadily improved.
By the 2025 season, Lingard was no longer a novelty or a marketing figure; he was FC Seoul’s heartbeat. His achievement of reaching double-digit league goals for the first time at age 33 is a testament to his revival. Far from fading out of relevance, Lingard has reinvented himself in East Asia as both a leader and a star attraction.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Seoul up against Shanghai Port up next
Lingard’s milestone suggests he remains central to FC Seoul’s tactical approach, and the club will continue to lean on him during the final stretch of the K League season. Seoul must address their late-game collapses to maximise the 33-year-old’s classy attacking output.
FC Seoul will be up against Chinese side Shanghai Port on Tuesday in the AFC Champions League Elite as they look to remain in the top eight of Group A heading into the final two matchdays.