'I was super scared to play' - Jess Carter makes heartbreaking admission after Lionesses beat Spain to win Euro 2025 final

Former Chelsea defender Jess Carter made a heartbreaking admission after playing an important part in England Women's Euro 2025 triumph over world champions Spain on Sunday. Carter claimed that she was 'scared' to take the field in Basel after being the victim of racist abuse, however, her team-mates motivated her to play in the final.

Received racial abuse earlier this month