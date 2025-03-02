Jean-Philippe Mateta update: 25 stitches after horrific head-high tackle from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts left Crystal Palace striker with ‘ear almost in half’
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has now been discharged from hospital following a horrific head-high tackle by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
- Mateta discharged from hospital after challenge
- Striker undergoes 25 stitches to his left ear
- Palace chairman tears into Roberts' tackle