Jean-Kevin Augustin: How Leeds were forced to pay £40m for an on-loan striker who played just 48 minutes

Promotion bonuses totalling £20 million ($27m) were also handed out, and commercial revenue significantly increased from the previous season. Remarkably, though, Leeds still posted a £64m ($85m) loss for the financial year. That is, in no small part, down to the bizarre transfer saga involving French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, which somewhat soured the Whites' long-awaited return to the big time.
Augustin only played 48 minutes in his disastrous six-month loan spell at Elland Road, but still ended up costing the club a whopping £40m ($53m). Indeed, he is now widely remembered as the worst-value signing in the history of English football, even ahead of infamous Chelsea flop Winston Bogarde, who pocketed £8m in wages in exchange for just nine Premier League appearances between 2000 and 2004.
An ugly legal battle dragged on long after Augustin's departure, and in the end, he scored a big victory for player power. This is the ultimate example of a transfer gone wrong, with Augustin's case now serving as a cautionary tale for boardrooms across the country...