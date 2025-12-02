Jamie Vardy's Italian breakfast revealed as Cremonese head coach admits former Leicester star's diet is being embraced

Cremonese boss Davide Nicola recently changed the single menu at the club, so players of different ethnicities and nationalities can have food of their choice and remain satisfied. Vardy is known to have cheese and ham omelettes with beans on the side from his time in Leicester and the veteran striker reportedly is still having the same food as the first meal of the day.

Speaking to reporters, Nicola said: "We now have individualised breakfasts and lunches. “There is no longer a single menu for everyone. Cultures are different, needs are different, and so are allergies. Each player has their own personal menu, there’s not even need to monitor these things because they’re part of the players’ lifestyle."

He added: "Jamie is a point of reference for us. As a coach, I can only say that great champions are incredibly simple people. They already know what they must do and how they must do it. They never show attitudes that aren’t constructive to the team. A champion differs from an ordinary player not only because he has immense qualities on the pitch, but also because he has the spirit and awareness of what he represents. A true champion never gets his attitude wrong. He’s very self-confident and light-hearted, someone who always trains. “He has his habits, but he came here with the mentality of making himself available."

