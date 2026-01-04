AFP
Jamie Carragher predicts when Mohamed Salah will enjoy ‘perfect, choreographed send-off’ as Liverpool prepare to sanction transfer for Egyptian superstar
Carragher's latest Salah take
Carragher has infamously inserted himself into the discourse around Salah's future before, insisting that the Egypt international was a "disgrace" after he took aim at the club in a post-match interview, insisting he had been thrown under the bus before heading to AFCON.
At the time, Carragher said: "I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst. I don’t think it was. I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position. He did that 12 months ago, and I called him out on it.
"He played on the heartstrings of the Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league, he’d scored the winning goal at Southampton, and that was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership. He’s chosen this weekend to do this, and he’s waited, I think, to choose a bad result for Liverpool. Supporters, the manager, everyone at the club feels like they’re in the gutter and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe get him sacked."
Carra's prediction
Now, though, the ex-Liverpool centre-back has claimed that Salah will leave at the end of the season, with the Reds legend labelling the man he called a "disgrace" as an "all-time great" of the club, in what could be seen as some kind of contrition towards the superstar.
Carragher said in his Telegraph column: "Will Mohamed Salah still be at Liverpool on February 1, 2026 or September 1, 2026? Yes, and no.
"Given Liverpool’s injury situation following Alexander Isak’s broken leg, the club cannot afford to allow Salah to leave in the January transfer window.
"After the bust-up earlier this season, the Africa Cup of Nations has come at a good time for everyone to take a breath. The next few months could turn into a long goodbye for Salah, however.
"The current Liverpool era will be forever synonymous with Salah. He is one of the all-time greats of Liverpool and the Premier League, so an emotional farewell at the final game of this season would be the perfect, choreographed send-off."
Carragher's dream 2026
He has also revealed his 2026 "wishes", including a dig at Gary Neville, his fellow Sky Sports pundit, and a shoutout for Wigan Athletic, where his son, James, is on the books.
He added: "My biggest footballing wish for 2026? Wigan Athletic to win promotion from League One into the Championship, Liverpool to win the Champions League, and for Gary Neville to stop predicting Manchester United are going to finish in the top four.
"At least two of those three have a chance of happening."
Carragher reiterated his belief that Arsenal will win the title too, adding: "They have the best squad, and everything is in place for them to end a 22-year wait. If they do it, it will be built on the spine of the team and solid foundations laid by their goalkeeper, centre-backs and Declan Rice."
What comes next?
Liverpool are next in action against Fulham as they attempt to maintain their place in the top four. The Reds are now 15 points behind leaders Arsenal, so Champions League qualification may well become their priority.
