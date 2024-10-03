'A little child' - Jamie Carragher reveals Kate Abdo 'put him back in his place' after controversial 'loyalty' joke on air

GettySoham Mukherjee'A little child' - Jamie Carragher reveals Kate Abdo 'put him back in his place' after controversial 'loyalty' joke on airManchester UnitedChampions LeagueArsenalLiverpoolManchester CityJamie Carragher admitted that Kate Abdo "put him back in his place" after he acted "like a little child" with a controversial "loyalty" joke on air.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarragher made a joke about Abdo's loyalty to Malik ScottTV host made a brutal rebuttal in the next episodePundit tendered a public apology to AbdoFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below