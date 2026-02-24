Getty Images
James Milner admits he thought career was over after horror injury before breaking Premier League record
James Milner: The Unstoppable 654
The milestone comes 24 years after a teenage Milner was handed his debut at Leeds United by Terry Venables. Since that day in 2002, he has evolved into the ultimate utility man, winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two League Cups and the Champions League across spells with Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. Yet, a horror knee injury suffered against Arsenal last season threatened to bring the curtain down on his legendary career prematurely, leaving him sidelined for nine months and requiring extensive reconstruction surgery.
The moment retirement beckoned
The severity of the injury was such that Milner was unable to put any weight on his leg for half a year. The surgery resulted in nerve damage to a tendon, leading to a grim outlook during his rehabilitation sessions. Reflecting on the dark days of his recovery, Milner admitted that even those closest to him in the medical department expected him to call time on his playing days. The mental and physical toll of the recovery process made the prospect of breaking Barry's long-standing record feel like a distant, impossible dream while he watched from the stands.
“I think probably December of last season, I think even Sean [Duggan, Brighton physio] said himself he thought I would maybe come in for two weeks and say: ‘That’s me done’,” Milner revealed. “It was pretty unlikely at that time [that I would break the appearance record] to be honest, but I was fortunate to have good people around me. People who believed in me and a good group of players who I am playing with.”
A record-breaking return to the top
Defying the odds, Milner returned on the final day of the previous campaign and earned a one-year contract extension at the Amex Stadium. He has been a pivotal figure under Fabian Hurzeler this term, making 16 appearances to finally surpass Barry. Despite the magnitude of the achievement, which he marked by wearing custom boots embroidered with the number 654, the midfielder remained characteristically modest. His teammates eventually had to force him toward the visiting supporters at the Gtech Community Stadium to acknowledge the historic moment.
“It is a big number and it is nice to get there. There’s obviously been a lot of talk about it,” Milner noted after the final whistle. “For me personally, it’s not something that I have chased. It is not something, the individual stuff, that I chase. You are part of a team. The togetherness of the team, to be able to go in the dressing room and celebrate that win with the boys - that’s why you play football.”
Praise from a younger boss
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who is eight years younger than his record-breaking midfielder, has been left stunned by Milner's physical condition. The German tactician revealed that despite his age and the previous year's injury trauma, Milner continues to lead the way in fitness metrics. Hurzeler suggested that the veteran's biological age does not match his output on the grass, where he continues to outrun and out-sprint players half his age during gruelling training sessions at the club’s Lancing base.
With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, speculation is already mounting regarding whether the Premier League's new appearance king will extend his stay for another year. Milner has proven he can still compete at the highest level, and he refused to shut the door on continuing his journey into a 25th top-flight campaign. When specifically asked if he believed he had one more year left in the tank to further extend his record, the veteran simply replied: “Let’s see.”
