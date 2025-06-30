James McAtee to join Jobe Bellingham or Erik ten Hag? Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen among five Bundesliga teams interested in Man City youngster
James McAtee could be the next English talent to make a Bundesliga switch, with top German clubs circling fast for the available talent this summer.
- Man City open to selling McAtee with clauses included
- Dortmund, Leverkusen and others monitor situation
- Scored seven goals in 27 appearances last season