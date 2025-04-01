'I don't want to see Jakub Kiwior vs Kylian Mbappe' - Arsenal fans fear hopes of beating Real Madrid are over as Gabriel goes off injured against Fulham before Jurrien Timber gives Gunners another scare
Arsenal fans fear their hopes of beating Real Madrid in the Champions League are over after seeing Gabriel Magalhaes go off injured against Fulham.
- Gabriel goes off injured against Fulham
- May miss next week's match against Real Madrid
- Timber also picked up a knock