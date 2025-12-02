'Roller coaster of emotions' - Jaedyn Shaw delivers a statement after recent struggles and Cat Macario is still Cat Macario: Winners and Losers from the USWNT’s win over Italy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It was impossible to miss the smile on Emma Hayes’ face. Every time the camera panned to the U.S. women’s national team coach, she was either grinning or laughing. And she had every reason to - her team delivered the kind of performance you want to close out a 2025 slate.

Facing Italy again just days after a 3-0 win, the U.S. took care of business in much the same way. This one finished 2-0 instead of three, but the performance was just as convincing. To close out 2025, the U.S. put in one more shift - and it was the familiar faces who carried them, just as they have all year.

Cat Macario scored the first, finishing with a fantastic chip that only an in-form player can provide. Lily Yohannes assisted her, continuing her evolution at just 18. Then, for the second, Alyssa Thompson teed up Jaedyn Shaw, who did the heavy-lifting with a long-range curler that left the goalkeeper with nothing to do but aimlessly dive and wave at the ball as it soared past her. Shaw reflected on just how important it was for her to wrap up 2025 with a goal.

"Looking back on the year, I think it has been so much of a roller coaster of emotions," she told GOAL. "I think it didn't start out how I thought it would be. I think just like trusting in my faith and trusting in God's plan for me, that like it's all gonna work out for the betterment of seeing what like my next opportunity is, and it's all preparation for moments like these."

Macario and Shaw's goals were the biggest causes of Hayes' happiness. But there were plenty of other reasons, too. This was a complete performance from a complete team, one that will now head into 2026 with plenty of optimism as World Cup qualifying starts next year. Hayes jokingly compared her team's progress and potential outlook for next year to a superb winter stew that isn't quite finished yet.

"I think, first of all, it's still cooking, and it's a little bit if I think about it, like being a nice winter dish...Like a slow-cooked stew, and [it] gets better with more time it's on. The heat certainly gets more tender. I think when I watch our team play, I think you're starting to see the maturity in the performances," she said.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Chase Stadium...

Celia Balf contributed reporting from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.