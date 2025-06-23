Real Betis Balompie v Chelsea FC - UEFA Conference League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Jadon Sancho swap deal? Juventus open to sending Dusan Vlahovic to Man Utd in exchange but English winger must accept pay cut to join Serie A giants

J. SanchoD. VlahovicManchester UnitedJuventusSerie APremier League

Juventus and Manchester United are exploring a player exchange that could solve two major contract dilemmas including Dusan Vlahovic and Jadon Sancho.

  • Juventus and Man Utd discuss swap deal
  • Sancho must accept wage cut to join Juve
  • Both players have contracts expiring in 2026
