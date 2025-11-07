Jadon Sancho ripped apart for performance on rare start for Aston Villa as Man Utd flop receives 'disappointed' verdict

Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, former Villa captain Petrov delivered a blunt assessment of Sancho’s performance. "A few of those players would have the opportunity to show the manager they should be in the starting XI," he said. "Really impressed with Maatsen — every time he’s had the chance he always performs, he always impresses. I’m not sure if I can say that for Sancho and [Evan] Guessand. I’m a bit disappointed there."

Elsewhere, Dietmar Hamann questioned whether the winger can still succeed in the Premier League, he told footballblog.co.uk: "It hasn’t really happened for Jadon Sancho at Aston Villa yet. He’s failed to settle at several English clubs - should he be looking to return to Dortmund when his loan expires and is he in danger of not realising/wasting his talent?

"He's such a good player. When he came to United, I said to everybody, what he's done in the Bundesliga was second to none. I was really surprised he struggled at United. Obviously, he didn't get on with the manager, which didn't help. I just thought he was too good not to make an impact at United. He came back, did well at Dortmund.

"I think he's got to have the belief to do it somewhere outside of Dortmund, or outside of Germany, because I think he's a player who can certainly play in the Premier League, who should be one of the better or best players in the Premier League.

"Then again he went back to Dortmund. Does he come back once more? I’m not sure. Dortmund probably has had a look at him. Usually when you do go back and do these things again, they’re not as good as they were the first or the second time.

"If Dortmund take him back, the wages might be a problem. At a reasonable price maybe it works, but I think even Dortmund might think, if you take him back a second time, for his third stint in Dortmund, we're not sure whether it's going to happen again as well as the first two times."