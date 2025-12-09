Getty
Ivan Toney arrested over alleged headbutt inside London nightclub as police escort England & Al-Ahli star out in handcuffs
Witness explains what happened with Toney
The Sun has obtained footage of Toney being escorted out of a trendy London nightspot by local police forces. Trouble is said to have been sparked when a fan grabbed at the former Brentford frontman in a bid to take a selfie.
A witness told The Sun: “He walked past a table of a group of lads. One of them recognised him and said, ‘Oh, it’s Ivan Toney’ and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney has said, ‘Get off me, get off me’ and ended up headbutting one of the guys.”
When police arrived at the nightclub in question
The alleged victim is said to have been left with “blood leaking from the bridge of his nose”. It is suggested that Toney may have felt “threatened by the group” that approached him for pictures, with the Three Lions forward sporting some expensive accessories.
The onlooker added: “He’s a superstar - he gets half a million a week in Saudi Arabia. He had his jewellery on and he had a real nice watch. He might have thought they were trying to attack him to take his chain or watch off him.”
The Sun’s insider went on to say of police arriving within 30 minutes of the headbutt incident taking place: “We noticed about five officers in uniform walking down the stairs. And then they’ve gone over to Ivan Toney’s table and asked his name. He’s given his name and they said, ‘You’re under arrest for assault’ and then they put his hands behind his back in cuffs and off he went.”
Statements from London Ambulance Service & Met Police
There are said to have been “a ton of police cars rushing up Wardour Street” as they responded to reports of an attack. A local bartender says that police returned to the area the following day to continue their investigation into what went on.
London Ambulance Service confirmed that a vehicle was sent to Soho at 1:57am following reports of an injury being sustained. A spokesperson said: “We assessed three people. We took one patient to a local hospital and discharged the other patients at the scene.”
The alleged victim is said to have been treated for facial injuries, including a broken nose, and damage to his ring finger. The Sun claims to have seen photos that show the bloodied person in question being tended to by paramedics.
In a statement of their own, the Met Police stated: “We were called to Wardour Street at 00:47hrs on Saturday following reports of an assault. The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray. He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.”
January transfer: Does Toney need move to make World Cup squad?
Toney was back in London during a break in Al-Ahli’s schedule. He met up with England international team-mate Declan Rice after seeing Arsenal beat his former club Brentford in Premier League action at Emirates Stadium.
A return to English football for Toney has been speculated on ahead of the January transfer window. He has been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel in recent Three Lions squads, with it being claimed that a switch may be required in order to earn selection for the 2026 World Cup.
Toney moved to the Middle East in the summer of 2024 and helped Al-Ahli to win the AFC Champions League Elite title during his debut campaign. He has been competing with Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo - who is now with Al-Nassr - for Golden Boot honours in Saudi Arabia.
