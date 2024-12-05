Itumeleng Khune slams Nasreddine Nabi's underperforming Kaizer Chiefs side - 'There’s no distinct leadership'

BackpageSeth WillisItumeleng Khune slams Nasreddine Nabi's underperforming Kaizer Chiefs side - 'There’s no distinct leadership'Premier Soccer LeaguePolokwane City vs Kaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityKaizer ChiefsI. KhuneN. NabiThe Bafana Bafana legend argues there are no strong characters to help the team grind out results on the pitch.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmakhosi have been inconsistentThey dropped points against Royal AMKhune explains the reasons for thatFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱