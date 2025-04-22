'It took Pitso Mosimane five years to build Mamelodi Sundowns, you expect Nabi to build Kaizer Chiefs in seven months? Firing Nasreddine will be a blunder' - Fans

There have been speculations about the future of the Tunisian tactician after having an inconsistent campaign with Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi joined the club at the beginning of the season to help in rebuilding it.

However, apart from a good run in the Nedbank Cup, where they will be playing Orlando Pirates in the final, the tactician has struggled to deliver consistently.

There have been speculations about Nabi's future, with claims that he might not be at the club for the next campaign.

Former Amakhosi captain Patrick Mabedi believes it will be a massive mistake for the Soweto giants to fire Nabi.

Have a look at how the supporters reacted as sampled by GOAL.