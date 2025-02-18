'It's end of the road for Orlando Pirates, Gavin Hunt hates Bucs! PSL want to end the relationship between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch, Amakhosi will beat Stellies again! They should have given us Mamelodi Sundowns' - Fans

The Ke Yona Ya Rona last eight draw occurred in Randburg on Monday, February 17th as the PSL's Big Three avoided each other.

The Premier Soccer League conducted the draw for the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, where Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will have to travel to face Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United respectively.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns are waiting to find out who their opponents will be and should be either Royal AM/Milford FC or Sekhukhune United.

Local football supporters have expressed their thoughts regarding the draw and here, GOAL shares with you some of the top reactions.

Article continues below

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!