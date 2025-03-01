Join GOAL as we look into the upcoming African Nations Championships qualifiers between South Africa and Egypt this Sunday afternoon.

Who would have thought that just weeks after being dismissed as technical director at Marumo Gallants, Molefi Ntseki would make a dramatic return to national football?

The former Kaizer Chiefs head coach has been appointed as the new leader of Bafana Bafana, tasked with guiding the team through their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Egypt this Sunday at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Ntseki steps in to relieve Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, taking the reins of a squad featuring some high-profile names. Among them are troubled Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng and Kaizer Chiefs' Bongani Sam, who is still waiting for his debut in an Amakhosi shirt.

The selection of these players has sparked mixed reactions, making this qualifier a point of intense discussion. Here, GOAL dives deep into the intricacies of this crunch encounter.

