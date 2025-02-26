Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star slams Bafana Bafana CHAN squad & insists 'players' agents played significant role in selections' - 'Bongani Sam was injured for six months, Monnapule Saleng has his own problems'
Helman Mkhalele named his squad to face the Pharaohs, but many question the inclusion of inactive players over young, in-form talents.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Khanye questions squad selection
- Bafana faces crucial qualifiers
- Youngsters get a golden chance