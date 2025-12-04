Getty Images Sport
'It’s all or nothing' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano knows what's at stake in MLS Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps
Miami believe resilience can deliver a trophy
Two days before the MLS Cup final, Javier Mascherano made it clear that Miami’s strength hasn’t been about dominating every week, but about responding when things went wrong. The team absorbed painful blows - including a 5-1 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal loss to Vancouver and a heavy Leagues Cup final defeat to Seattle - yet kept fighting their way back to the summit.
“We reach Saturday’s match with everything on the line, all or nothing,” Mascherano said. “It’s a huge reward for the work the players have put in all season, for everything they’ve done as a group. It’s the big prize, and it’s right there for us.”
Mas‘We need to wake up hungry’
The Argentine coach emphasized that the final will hinge on mentality rather than tactics or reputation.
“It will come down to the desire we have to eat it or not,” he said, describing Saturday as a moment that demands total conviction.
“Hopefully, we wake up very hungry," he said.
The matchup - Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps - offers both clubs the chance to win their first MLS Cup.
“In these last few months, since the Leagues Cup, the team managed to rise again with the goal of getting here in the best possible way,” he said. “The players have had the strength to pick themselves up in every tough moment we faced.”
Allende’s status and Muller’s pedigree
Mascherano also moved quickly to calm concerns about Tadeo Allende, who missed Thursday’s training session.
“Tadeo showed a slight temperature, so we decided he shouldn’t train so close to the game. It’s nothing serious. He’ll train tomorrow and should be available.”
When asked about past battles with Thomas Muller, he didn’t hide his admiration.
“Not the best memories. He’s one of the best of his generation - a world champion, he won everything with Bayern. He gives Vancouver and MLS a different level of hierarchy.”
Busquets and Alba’s farewell
Saturday will also be the final match for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who will retire after the game. Mascherano, in his first season on the sideline, said finals feel different now, with the focus on managing emotion rather than feeding it.
“As a coach you live it differently. You try to bring tranquility to the team and prepare the week the best way possible,” he said. “We’ve reached the goal of playing the last match for this trophy. The mood and atmosphere around the group are very good.”
