Is Wayne Rooney's managerial career over? Man Utd legend speaks candidly on his future while admitting 'I wouldn't put myself in situations like Plymouth or Birmingham' again
Rooney sets strict conditions for return
The 40-year-old has been out of work in a coaching capacity since his dismissal from Home Park on New Year’s Eve in 2024. Since then, the former England captain has transitioned into a prominent role within the media, appearing regularly as a pundit and hosting his own successful podcast. However, the itch to manage has not completely disappeared, even if the reality of the job market makes a return difficult.
Speaking during a guest appearance on The Smith Bros YouTube channel, the United legend addressed the speculation surrounding his future. While he refused to definitively retire from management, he made it clear that the nomadic lifestyle required of a modern coach is no longer appealing.
"I would, I definitely would if the right thing came up," he said when asked about a potential comeback. "But I wouldn't put myself in situations like [when I lived] in DC, lived in Plymouth, lived in Birmingham, lived away and missed a lot of my kids' football and stuff.
"That means it has to be the right thing, and for it to be the right thing, and realistic as well," he added. "With the four jobs I've done, is that gonna come up? Which I doubt, so [a comeback becomes more complicated]."
Man Utd legend's turbulent coaching journey
The self-reflective comments highlight an awareness of how his stock has fallen following consecutive failures in the Championship. His managerial career began with promise at Derby County, where he was praised for his leadership amidst administration and points deductions. A stint in Major League Soccer with DC United followed, ending by mutual consent, but it was his return to English football that proved damaging.
His tenure at Birmingham City was disastrous, lasting just 83 days and seeing the team plummet from playoff contenders to relegation battlers. A subsequent move to Plymouth Argyle was meant to be a fresh start, but he was relieved of his duties after just five months as the club fought against the drop.
The ex-striker cited various obstacles that hampered these appointments, specifically highlighting the financial limitations he faced at Plymouth and the intense media spotlight that inevitably accompanies his every move. Unlike other managers who can fail quietly in the lower leagues, every defeat for the former forward became a national talking point, adding a layer of pressure that few other novices in the dugout have to endure.
Finding comfort in punditry
For now, the urgency to return to the technical area appears to have dissipated. Since leaving Devon, the record goalscorer has carved out a lucrative and stable niche in broadcasting. He has become a regular face on Match of the Day and Sky Sports, offering analysis that draws on his vast playing experience.
In August 2025, he launched "The Wayne Rooney Show," a media venture that has kept him occupied and visible without the volatility of matchday results. The shift in lifestyle has allowed him to reintegrate into family life, attending the events he previously missed while working in the Midlands and the United States.
"At the minute, I'm happy just doing the TV work," he confirmed. This statement suggests that any club wishing to lure him back would not only have to be geographically convenient but also offer a project compelling enough to drag him away from a comfortable and well-remunerated media career.
Closing the door on boxing
The interview also touched upon other potential career pivots, specifically the long-standing rumours linking the Everton academy graduate to the boxing ring. A lifelong fan of the sport, he has previously been tipped to feature in high-profile exhibition bouts, with influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul often touted as a potential opponent.
However, the likelihood of swapping boots for gloves seems to have diminished. "I think I've missed the boat on that one," he admitted, dampening the excitement of fight fans who recall the viral video of him sparring with Phil Bardsley in his kitchen in 2015.
Despite the initial dismissal, the competitive instinct remains. "Do you know what? I'd never say never with it," he added, leaving the door slightly ajar. "It depends what offer's on the table."
While a boxing debut remains a distant possibility, the immediate future for the United icon looks set to remain in the television studio rather than the dugout, as he waits for a perfect opportunity that he himself doubts will ever arrive.
