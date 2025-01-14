Percy Tau 16-9Backpagepix
Seth Willis

Is this why Bafana Bafana vice captain Percy Tau refused Kaizer Chiefs? Crazy amount Qatar SC are paying former Al Ahly star

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedAl Ahly SCQatar SCP. Tau

The Lion of Judah joined The Kings on Monday night after falling out of favour at the Red Devils.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tau served Al Ahly for four years
  • He won many major trophies with them
  • How much Tau is set to earn
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱