Is the Pitso Mosimane-Kaizer Chiefs dream union still a possibility? Why ‘Jingles’ and Amakhosi could be a match made in heaven

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach’s name is constantly mentioned when the Amakhosi head coach position becomes available.

So far, though, it appears that things haven’t quite aligned and the union is yet to materialise, with both Amakhosi and Mosimane not reaching common ground.

The Kagiso-born mentor has recently taken a new role, agreeing to a special partnership with Tanzanian giants Young Africans, better known as Yanga.

The partnership will see the celebrated mentor help train coaches at the club’s youth academy, the Yanga Soccer School, as they look to tap into his exceptional football knowledge.

The collaboration aims to develop young players through an improved coaching philosophy and enhanced professional guidance.

Mosimane’s recent commitment has once again slightly disappointed some Chiefs fans, who might have been hoping that he would take over the reins after the Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze's experiment.’

Here, GOAL looks at Mosimane’s journey so far and details how it could yet lead to the dream union with one of the biggest clubs in Mzansi - The Glamour Boys.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱