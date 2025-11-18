+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Is the Pitso Mosimane-Kaizer Chiefs dream union still a possibility? Why ‘Jingles’ and Amakhosi could be a match made in heaven

Every time the celebrated South African tactician takes on a new responsibility, he moves further away from the ‘dream’ union with one of Mzansi’s most famous clubs - Chiefs. If you ask just about any Chiefs fan who is the man they would prefer to occupy the hot seat, the most common answer would be none other than Mosimane.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach’s name is constantly mentioned when the Amakhosi head coach position becomes available.

So far, though, it appears that things haven’t quite aligned and the union is yet to materialise, with both Amakhosi and Mosimane not reaching common ground. 

The Kagiso-born mentor has recently taken a new role, agreeing to a special partnership with Tanzanian giants Young Africans, better known as Yanga.

The partnership will see the celebrated mentor help train coaches at the club’s youth academy, the Yanga Soccer School, as they look to tap into his exceptional football knowledge.  

The collaboration aims to develop young players through an improved coaching philosophy and enhanced professional guidance.

Mosimane’s recent commitment has once again slightly disappointed some Chiefs fans, who might have been hoping that he would take over the reins after the Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze's experiment.’

Here, GOAL looks at Mosimane’s journey so far and details how it could yet lead to the dream union with one of the biggest clubs in Mzansi - The Glamour Boys.

    Jingles’ impeccable body of work 

    Before his excellent stint at Sundowns, Mosimane had already made a name for himself as one of the country’s top coaching talents.

    At SuperSport United and later at Bafana Bafana, Mosimane had laid the foundations to what would be an impressive career.

    He spent just about eight years at Sundowns, where he won an incredible 11 trophies, including one Caf Champions League and five Premier Soccer League titles. 

    Mosimane won his first league title with Sundowns in the 2013-14 season, and it is safe to say he never looked back as he went on to dominate the PSL. 

    The 2014-15 season saw Mosimane’s Downs set a new record tally of 71 points to win the league, before later winning the CAF Champions League and a domestic treble in 2020.

    Mosimane’s record at Downs is proof that he has more than what it takes to awaken a sleeping giant, and could do the same with Chiefs.

    Proven record of awaking sleeping giants

    Mosimane’s success outside of Mzansi - notably in Egypt at arguably the biggest club in Africa - Al Ahly- further highlights his status as one of the greatest SA coaches. 

    His ability to command respect, handle pressure and manage a star-studded dressing room at a massive institution such as Ahly makes him a big catch for whoever lands his services.

    Mosimane also bagged one of his biggest achievements as manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli Jeddah - guiding them to promotion to the Saudi Pro League before a sudden departure.

    There’s no doubt a club the size of Chiefs would be an ideal destination for Mosimane should he decide to return to the touch line and awaken yet another sleeping giant.

    Mosimane-Chiefs union: Almost!

    Many believe the union would be a match made in heaven, much like it was between Mosimane and Sundowns, purely because of the size of Amakhosi and the resources they would make available to the astute tactician.

    This, though, has yet to materialise despite there being a handful of opportunities for it to happen in recent years.

    Prior to Chiefs' appointment of Nasreddine Nabi as their head coach, Mosimane had been linked with the role and was available after making it clear that he wouldn’t reject the offer if it came.   

    The chance for Chiefs to go after Mosimane came once again when they parted with Nabi, but the club decided to stick with their project as they appointed Kaze and Ben Youssef.

    Now, the Amakhosi faithful remain hopeful that should the club be back on the lookout for a new coach, Mosimane will finally be the name they settle on.

    But has the PSL moved past Pitso?

    ‘Jingles’ last coached in the PSL back in 2020, five years ago, which is an awful long time in football, and the local game has progressed rapidly in that period. 

    There could be a concern about whether Mosimane can still operate at the level and adapt adequately should he decide to return to the PSL.

    However, a coach of Mosimane’s calibre and quality would most likely have few issues settling back and is guaranteed to succeed almost anywhere in the world.

    Although he has been away from the dugout for some time, Mosimane is a consistent student of the game who lives and breathes football.

    The national team dream

    Mosimane has previously revealed his goal to take to the international stage, fuelled by a burning desire to leave a “footprint” at the AFCON and the FIFA World Cup. 

    This means the serial winner’s days in club football are numbered, and he might decide to prolong his return to the touchline until a suitable national team offer is on the table.

    With Hugo Broos set to step down as coach of Bafana Bafana after next year’s World Cup, Mosimane could be eyeing that vacancy - and this would make the dream union with Chiefs impossible.

