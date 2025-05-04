Stanley Nwabali, Chippa United, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Is Stanley Nwabali being sold to Kaizer Chiefs? Ex-Real Madrid midfielder insists Chippa United goalkeeper 'has what it takes to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Nigeria'

The 28-year-old has been a subject of transfer speculation with Amakhosi reportedly keen on his signature.

  • Nwabali has been with Chippa for the last three seasons
  • He has been linked with a move to Chiefs
  • A former Nigeria international comments on the keeper's progress
