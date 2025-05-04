Is Stanley Nwabali being sold to Kaizer Chiefs? Ex-Real Madrid midfielder insists Chippa United goalkeeper 'has what it takes to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Nigeria'
The 28-year-old has been a subject of transfer speculation with Amakhosi reportedly keen on his signature.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nwabali has been with Chippa for the last three seasons
- He has been linked with a move to Chiefs
- A former Nigeria international comments on the keeper's progress