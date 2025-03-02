Is Orlando Pirates’ PSL title charge over? Bucs left with mountain to climb in battle with Mamelodi Sundowns

The Buccaneers are hanging on by a thread in their bid to end a lengthy PSL title drought.

Orlando Pirates have managed to keep Mamelodi Sundowns honest so far this season, but Jose Riveiro’s charges are beginning to lose pace.

The Spanish tactician has won just about every domestic trophy since touching down in Mzansi, but the league title continues to be elusive.

And after starting the season on a strong note where Bucs looked like serious title changers, it now looks like they will most likely fall short.

The Soweto giants lost ground on Saturday as they suffered a shock defeat to relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants, whom they had walloped in the reserve fixture.

Meanwhile, Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of the table following a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend.

Here, GOAL discusses why Pirates will find it extremely difficult to keep pace with the Sundowns juggernaut in the race for the league title.