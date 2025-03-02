R500,000 compared to R70,000! Has Monnapule Saleng's salary just been revealed? Orlando Pirates star's parents and friend break silence on Bafana Bafana winger's 'unhappiness' at Soweto giants amid Kaizer Chiefs rumours
The 26-year-old has been frozen out by coach Jose Riveiro and further details of his impasse with the Soweto giants have been disclosed.
- There is an impasse between Saleng & Bucs
- That has seen the player not playing since Dec 2024
- Further grievances of the player have been revealed
