Celine Abrahams

Is Kaizer Chiefs-linked Fiston Mayele about to leave Pyramids after slaying Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates? Caf Champions League top scorer shares heartfelt message

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsF. MayeleN. NabiPyramids FCMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando Pirates

The DR Congo star is attracting strong interest after a standout 2024-25 season with the Caf Champions League winners.

  • Mayele hot property after outstanding season
  • Chiefs mentioned in the mix for his services 
  • The player causes a stir with message on social media

