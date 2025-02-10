Is Bobby Motaung right, can Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs really win the Premier Soccer League title this season?

And clearly, Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is one of those people who believe in that wholeheartedly.
Bobsteak, as Motaung is affectionately known, recently shocked a few when he boldly claimed the Premier Soccer League title race is not over for Amakhosi.
A visibly elated Motaung spoke to the SuperSport TV presenters after their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC last week and insisted the “league is not over.”
Motaung’s statement was all the more shocking given the inconsistent Glamour Boys are currently a whopping 17 points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns having played two more games.
While Motaung seemingly believes Chiefs can still mount a serious challenge, a lot would have to change for that to be even the slightest possibility.
Here, GOAL explores the idea of the Glamour Boys potentially producing the biggest turnaround in PSL history.