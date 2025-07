The 27-year-old is set for a new challenge after the decision by the Sea Robbers to temporarily part ways with him ahead of the new season.

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Wednesday that Bafana Bafana international Monnapule Saleng will be playing for Orbit College FC, albeit on loan.

The winger has not been getting enough playing time at the Buccaneers after reportedly falling out with the management about his current contract.

Despite the arrival of new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, it seems Saleng was not part of the plans, explaining the recent decision.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.