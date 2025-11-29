Getty Images Sport
Iran boycott 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. over U.S. visa denials
Boycott reason explained.
The Iranian Football Federation’s spokesman said the delegation encountered visa issues and informed FIFA it would not attend the Dec. 5 ceremony at the Kennedy Center, according to ESPN. Tehran said only partial approvals were granted and that the decision was based on the federation’s stated principles.
The delegation was expected to be led by federation president Mehdi Taj, who is also a vice president of the Asian Football Confederation and serves on two FIFA committees involved in World Cup operations.
White house travel restrictions
The visa denials come in the context of President Donald Trump’s June 2025 executive order establishing travel restrictions for citizens of 12 countries, including Iran. The order includes exemptions for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently addressed questions about access to the United States for upcoming tournaments. Speaking at the FIFA Congress, he said the U.S. government has assured FIFA that international visitors, including fans, will be welcomed at the 2026 World Cup. Infantino said these assurances followed meetings between FIFA and U.S. officials as part of the White House Task Force on FIFA World Cups.
Infantino has made similar remarks in recent months, emphasizing continued coordination with U.S. government agencies to ensure security, travel, and transportation logistics for international attendees. Human Rights Watch has separately urged FIFA to monitor developments closely and be prepared to reassess planning if required.
Boycott's impact
Iran’s decision comes as organizers prepare for the largest World Cup to date, with 48 teams set to participate in the June 11-July 19 tournament. The expanded format increases the number of participating nations and the logistical considerations involved for FIFA.
Draw ceremony proceeds amid uncertainty
The World Cup draw ceremony will take place as scheduled on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., determining the group assignments for the 48 participating nations. The White House has not yet commented on Iran's boycott announcement.
