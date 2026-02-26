Internal issue or tactical consideration? Sipho Mbule's absence raises eyebrows as Orlando Pirates prepare for Kaizer Chiefs showdown in Soweto Derby
Why is Mbule struggling for playtime?
Apart from Orlando Pirates' disappointing outings against Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars, there is one other issue that has caught the eyes of the club's fans and pundits: Sipho Mbule's limited involvement.
The Buccaneers' Premier Soccer League title dream was hurt when they were defeated by Sundowns, and the quadruple ambition suffered a huge blow when Casric Stars knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup.
The playmaker was not part of the squad that took on Casric Stars but was an unused substitute in the match against Sundowns.
He came on as a 69th-minute substitute on Valentine's Day against Marumo Gallants, and that was his last appearance for the Sea Robbers.
What could be the issue?
Former Pirates winger Tlou Segolela has suggested that Mbule's limited involvement could be a result of a tactical issue or a club's internal matter.
"I believe it pertains to an internal matter. If he is not injured, it could be related to tactical considerations, where the coach feels the current squad composition is best suited for specific matches. However, missing out on the last two games should serve as a lesson to Mbule," Segolela told KickOff.
"I really hope his absence is only due to tactical reasons and not anything else. In one interview, the Pirates coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] mentioned that Mbule was among the players he would have loved to work with before he joined. We are unaware of any recent changes in that regard.
"He is a coach who values energetic and diligent players, and Mbule tends to bring that element, capable of dictating the pace of the game," he added.
“The key factors are statistics. If you are not providing assists, not scoring, and not winning the ball, it is unlikely you will start or feature regularly."
However, as reported by FARPost, Mbukle's agent, Mike Makaab, said the playmaker could not feature in the match against Casric Stars because he was injured.
Mbule's struggle coincides with Mofokeng's rise
As Mbule faces quite uncertain times with the Buccaneers, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come up with a new tactical plan. Relebohile Mofokeng has at times been deployed as a No. 10, a role that was mainly executed by Mbule before.
The signing of Andre De Jong in the midseason transfer window also complicates the situation for Mbule even more. The availability of experienced Patrick Maswanganyi makes the competition for the attacking midfielder's position even stiffer.
Will Mbule recover his Bucs slot fully before the World Cup?
During the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, Hugo Broos deployed the Buccaneers star as the man operating behind the striker.
However, Mbule's continued limited minutes on the pitch mean he has a daunting task to overcome and earn a place in Bafana Bafana's World Cup squad.
Eyes will be keen to see if the 27-year-old will feature against Kaizer Chiefs in the upcoming Soweto Derby.