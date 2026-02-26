Internal issue or tactical consideration? Sipho Mbule's absence raises eyebrows as Orlando Pirates prepare for Kaizer Chiefs showdown in Soweto Derby

Former Pirates winger Tlou Segolela has suggested that Mbule's limited involvement could be a result of a tactical issue or a club's internal matter.

"I believe it pertains to an internal matter. If he is not injured, it could be related to tactical considerations, where the coach feels the current squad composition is best suited for specific matches. However, missing out on the last two games should serve as a lesson to Mbule," Segolela told KickOff.

"I really hope his absence is only due to tactical reasons and not anything else. In one interview, the Pirates coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] mentioned that Mbule was among the players he would have loved to work with before he joined. We are unaware of any recent changes in that regard.

"He is a coach who values energetic and diligent players, and Mbule tends to bring that element, capable of dictating the pace of the game," he added.

“The key factors are statistics. If you are not providing assists, not scoring, and not winning the ball, it is unlikely you will start or feature regularly."

However, as reported by FARPost, Mbukle's agent, Mike Makaab, said the playmaker could not feature in the match against Casric Stars because he was injured.