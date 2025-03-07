Emile Witbooi, Cape Town City, March 2025.Cape Town City
Clifton Mabasa

Revealed! Why Kaizer Chiefs decided against signing ex-Chelsea FC trialist Emile Witbooi as former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Bradley Ralani spills the beans - 'They had to turn him back'

Premier Soccer League Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns FC Cape Town City FC B. Ralani E. Witbooi

The SA under-20 star nearly joined the Soweto giants and his father has disclosed the reason why the teenager was snubbed in Naturena.

  • Ralani reveals why Chiefs turned down Witbooi
  • The player is a son to former Sundowns star
  • He is currently playing for the Citizens
