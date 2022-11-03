Inter most expensive sales - How Nerazzurri made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

As one of the major forces in Italian and European football, some of the best players of all time have jumped at the chance to join Inter over the decades.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo, Hernan Crespo and Samuel Eto'o are among the many elite stars who have enjoyed successful spells at the San Siro side.
All stars come and go, however, and Inter have done some excellent business when it comes to selling some top names for big fees, too.
But, which players form part of Inter's most expensive sales?
GOAL takes a look!
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022-23
Michele Di Gregorio
€4M
€8.4M
2021-22
Romelu Lukaku
€113M
€203.55M
2020-21
Mauro Icardi
€50M
€82.55M
2019-20
Gabriel Barbosa
€17.5M
€66.74M
2018-19
Geoffrey Kondogbia
€22M
€87.42M
2017-18
Gianluca Caprari
€15M
€79.24M
2016-17
Diego Laxalt
€5.8M
€18.5M
2015-16
Mateo Kovacic
€38M
€115.32M
2014-15
Ishak Belfodil
€5.75M
€23.6M
2013-14
Giulio Donati
€3M
€11M
2012-13
Philippe Coutinho
€13M
€63.3M
2011-12
Samuel Eto'o
€27M
€55.95M
2010-11
Mario Balotelli
€29.5M
€66.53M
2009-10
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€69.5M
€109.1M
2008-09
Pele
€6M
€10.18M
2007-08
Fabio Grosso
€8.7M
€14.24M
2006-07
Obafemi Martins
€16M
€31.89M
2005-06
Andy van der Meyde
€9M
€22.66M
2004-05
Fabio Cannavaro
€10M
€29.82M
2003-04
Hernan Crespo
€26M
€49.92M
2002-03
Ronaldo
€45M
€103.25M
2001-02
Robbie Keane
€18M
€52.13M
2000-01
Angelo Peruzzi
€17.9M
€28.75M
TOTAL
€1.33B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.