This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
New York Red Bulls v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi to star in MLS TikTok livestream during August Leagues Cup match

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

MLS shared they're repeating the format from October 2024, which saw 6.4 million people tune in across platforms to watch the Argentine and Miami

  • ‘Messi cam’ will track the Argentine star throughout entire match
  • Stream will feature mobile-friendly vertical format with custom graphics
  • Previous Messi-focused stream in Oct. 2024 drew 6.4 million viewers
Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now
Article continues below

Next Match