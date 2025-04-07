Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Toronto FC: Lionel Messi Immensely impactful, scores a stunner, but defensive woes force Herons to settle for a point against well-drilled visitors

Messi scored one and saw another ruled out, while Toronto showed enough on the break to earn a tricky point at Chase Stadium

Lionel Messi scored a wonderful goal, but Inter Miami dropped points in a 1-1 draw with a well-drilled Toronto FC side Sunday night. The reigning MLS MVP found the net once, and had another ruled out after a VAR decision. But Miami were also fickle at the back, and might have suffered a disappointing home loss had the visitors not hit the post multiple times in the first half.

Miami had a couple of good chances early, Jordi Alba and Telasco Segovia both seeing efforts well denied by Sean Johnson. Toronto responded, though, twice hitting the post off well-constructed moves of their own. Messi thought he had opened the scoring after 40 minutes thanks to a wonderful curled effort - but VAR intervened thanks to a foul in the build up.

Toronto struck first, with Lorenzo Insigne finding Federico Bernadeschi, who prodded past Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Messi equalized in first half stoppage time, a touch, shuffle and strike leaving Johnson stranded and setting up a fine second half.

The visitors should have made it two early in the second half after a flowing counter, but Bernadeschi fired wide. Luis Suarez matched his miss soon after, putting one just outside the post. The game tailed off after that.

Messi had his moments without carving out anything definitive. A tired Suarez was removed with 20 minutes to play. Toronto had one last go of things late on, but Callender kept Miami alive in second half stoppage time with a clever save at the near post. Fafa Picault's last second miss concluded what was an ultimately agreeable sharing of the points.

