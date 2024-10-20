Inter Miami player ratings vs New England Revolution: Lionel Messi king of MLS as Argentine scores hat-trick in 11 minutes, leading Herons to regular-season points record

A Lionel Messi hat-trick and a Luis Suarez brace lifted Inter Miami to new heights Saturday evening, setting an MLS record in their campaign finale

Inter Miami are the MLS record points holders, thanks to incredible 11-minute off-the-bench hat trick from Lionel Messi to secure a 6-2 win over the New England Revolution Saturday.

The result saw the Herons notch 74 points in 34 matches, edging New England's previous record of 73 points set in 2021.

The match wasn't as straightforward as the scoreline suggests as the Revolution actually started with a 2-0 lead in the contest. Argentine winger Luca Langoni scored within just two minutes. They then doubled their lead in the 34th minute through attacker Dylan Borrero, who seemingly put the ball through the hands of Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender from close range. But Luis Suarez would level things quickly, scoring a brace in three minutes to close out the half. Then entered Messi.

The Argentine attacker combined with Jordi Alba to start, with the fullback feeding midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi for the go-ahead strike, putting Miami up 3-2 from close range in the 59th minute. The Revolution thought they drew level minutes later, but ex-USMNT forward Bobby Wood committed a handball offense in the buildup to his goal.

Messi then found the back of the net himself in the 78th minute, before scoring again just two minutes later to make it 5-2. His third, and the goal for his first MLS hat-trick, arrived in the 89th minute after Suarez fed him for his second assist of the game, too.

Inter Miami ended their season in the best way possible: with both Suarez and Messi on the scoresheet, and making MLS history - again.

Now? It's playoff season. Miami is the No. 1 overall seed, and will host the winner of the Eastern Conference Wildcard match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United next weekend.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...