Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi's brilliance strikes again as Argentine's brace leads Herons to narrow victory

Messi's streak of scoring two or more goals has now extended to five games as Inter Miami pick up another win

Lionel Messi made more history Saturday evening as Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC 2-1 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Argentine, scorer of both goals for the Herons on the evening, made it five-straight matches with a brace - becoming the first player in MLS history to achieve the feat, extending his already-standing record of four games with multiple goal contributions.

A crucial three points for the South Beach club, it was a contentious showing from the away side, but in the end, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's brilliance proved to be the difference at the end of the day.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the match, driving home a low-driven free kick from a dead ball, catching the entire stadium off guard with his left boot. The stunning strike set the tone for the match - but it was Nashville who responded next.

Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS MVP, leveled the match right out of the halftime whistle, banging a header into the back of the net off an Andy Najar cross after the German forward beat both Maxi Falcon and Hector Martinez in the box. However, Messi would respond shortly after, and with it, he scored the winner.

The Argentine capitalized on a mistake from Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis in the 62nd minute, intercepting a pass played out of the back by the veteran goalkeeper. Willis, who immediately realized his mistake, was rounded by the Argentine before he calmly slotted home to make it 2-1.

With the victory, Miami extended their league win streak to five matches and is now unbeaten in the last six in MLS action. They're also up to 38 points on the campaign, and trail conference leaders Philadelphia by five points - though the Herons have three games in hand.

