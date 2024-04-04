Inter Miami player ratings vs Monterrey: David Ruiz disaster dooms Lionel Messi-less Herons in leg one setback in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Inter Miami were in cruise control until two needless yellow card reduced them to 10-men, ultimately dooming their Champions Cup hopes.

In the hours before kickoff, the rumors began on social media. Lionel Messi, who had earmarked Wednesday's clash with Monterrey as a potential return date, was out. Inter Miami's squad announcement 60 minutes before kickoff confirmed it, too.

The Herons nearly survived without him. In the end, though, Messi's absence was felt as the South Beach MLS club threw away the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Monterrey.

Playing at home, Inter Miami fell 2-1 with a David Ruiz dismissal led to their undoing. Up 1-0 thanks to a Tomas Aviles goal, Ruiz's 65th minute sending-off was the turning point, the opening Monterrey needed to wake them up a bit.

Just four minutes after being reduced to 10-men, Monterrey were level. Maxi Meza was the scorer, pouncing on the ball in the box to even the score at 1-1.

From there, there was little doubt about how this would end. Miami had to survive the incoming tidal wave, but they couldn't quite do it. Jorge Rodriguez's 88th minute curled finish from range earned Monterrey a win, and a 2-1 advantage heading back for the second leg.

Will Messi play in that one? We'll find out soon enough, but Wednesday was a catastrophic turn of events heading into leg two.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...