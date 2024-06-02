Inter Miami player ratings vs St. Louis City SC: Jordi Alba goes supersonic to outshine Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in come-from-behind draw

The Herons' ex-Barcelona stars were on the scoresheet, but it was the fullback that stole the show

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both on the scoresheet and, on most other nights, that would be enough to make them the heroes. Not on Saturday. They were outplayed and outshined by a longtime teammate, Jordi Alba, who almost single-handedly dragged Inter Miami to a come-from-behind point.

Alba assisted both of his Barcelona teammates in the first half but, for a while, it looked like it would all be for nothing. With just minutes left in the game, Miami trailed St. Louis City SC 3-2. The Herons needed a hero.

And that hero was Alba, who beat an offside trap and dashed one-on-one with Roman Burki. He made no mistake once there, scoring to make it 3-3 to cap off arguably his most dominant game in a Miami shirt.

Three times, St. Louis seized the lead and, three times, Miami fought back. A stunner from Chris Durkin was cancelled out by Messi. A goal from Indiana Vassilev, a former Inter Miami midfielder, drew a response from Suarez, Inter Miami's new star striker. Suarez then scored an unfortunate own goal, seemingly dooming the Herons.

Nope... there was no dooming Alba. In Messi's last pre-Copa America game, it was the Spanish fullback who stole the show, earning three huge points as Miami enter a new phase of the season without the Argentine.

