According to The Athletic and the Miami Herald, Suarez and the Herons are nearing an agreement on a one-year contract that would keep him at the club through the end of the 2026 campaign. The Uruguayan, who won four La Liga titles with Barcelona and is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, joined Miami ahead of the 2024 season.

He quickly found form in MLS, and finished his debut campaign with 19 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Miami exercised his option on a cut-rate deal ahead of the 2025 campaign - amid rumors that he could walk away from the club early.