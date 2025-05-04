This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Inter Miami CF v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'We needed it' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano reflects on key win over NY Red Bulls and looks ahead to MLS season and Club World Cup

Major League SoccerInter Miami CF vs New York Red BullsInter Miami CFNew York Red BullsJ. MascheranoL. SuarezL. Messi

The Argentine’s team snapped a three-game losing streak to climb to third place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Picault, Weigandt, Suárez, and Messi all scored for The Herons
  • Mascherano’s side reached 21 points
  • The Argentine manager now holds a record of 11 wins, three draws, and four losses
